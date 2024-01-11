Cold in north takes toll on the poor

As cold breezes take over the northern regions of the country, residents of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts are finding it hard to cope with the weather.

With the sun being invisible since Monday, residents of these districts have been reeling under cold waves.

Dense fog clouds the areas throughout the day, with the temperature going significantly low at dawn and dusk.

Seeking respite from the shivering cold, locals are resorting to burning straws to build fires for warmth.

Take the case of 65-year-old Aklima Bewa. For the last couple of days, she wakes up early in the morning and gathers straws to make fire.

This is the only way that could keep her warm as cold breezes take over her home in Shiberkuti village under Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila.

"I have no warm clothes, so I have been burning straws to fight the cold," she said.

Moslem Uddin, a 55-year-old day labourer in Jorgach village under Kurigram's Chilmari upazila, said, "Due to unbearable cold, I have been unable to go to work in the mornings."

Fifty-year-old Atiar Rahman, also a day-labourer in Kalmati village under Lalmonirhat Sadar, echoed Moslem, saying he has not seen sunrays for the past two days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius at 9:00am yesterday, said Subal Chandra Sarkar, in-charge of Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Observatory.

Contacted, Abdul Hai Sarkar, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Kurigram, said "Distribution of government-allocated blankets among the cold-hit people through the upazila administration and union councils is underway. A letter has been sent to the ministry concerned for allocation of adequate blankets."