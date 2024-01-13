Cold brings misery for the little ones in Kurigram

Chilly northern winds and thick fog are severely disrupting the daily lives of the people in Kurigram.

The district has not seen the sun since last Tuesday, with fog persisting throughout the day and night.

The minimum temperature in the district was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius at 9:00am yesterday, which is comparatively lower than the previous two days.

The situation has caused a rise in cold-related illnesses in Kurigram, particularly affecting the elderly and children.

Symptoms include cold, fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, diarrhoea, and other related ailments.

The surge in winter patients has resulted in increased pressure on doctors and nurses at the district hospital, while a bed shortage has forced some patients to receive treatment on the hospital floor.

A total of 62 children are currently receiving treatment at Kurigram General Hospital for cold-related diseases, while 59 patients are admitted in the diarrhoea department.

Zulekha Begum, a nurse at the hospital, said, "With the surge in cold-related illnesses, we are managing increased patient pressure daily."

Dr Shahinur Rahman Sardar, a doctor at Kurigram General Hospital, said, "Since this district is situated near the Himalayas, the intensity of cold here is slightly higher than the rest of the country. Most of the people seeking medical treatment at the hospital are from the rural areas."

Despite the official distribution of winter clothes one month ago, the supply falls significantly short of the actual demand, compelling locals to resort to burning straws to cope with the cold.

Abdul Hai Sarker, relief and rehabilitation officer of district administration, said over 42,000 blankets have been distributed across nine upazilas in the district, and a request for 30,000 additional blankets has been submitted.

Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of the district's Agro-Meteorological Observatory, said the dense fog is expected to persist for two to three days.