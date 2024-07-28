Coasts in Bagerhat: Solar power brings light, resilience

In the coastal areas of Bagerhat's Kachua upazila, solar power has emerged as a boon for the people, especially amid natural disasters and routine power outages.

The renewable energy source has not only brightened homes in the villages of Sangdia, Afra, Sreerampur, Kalmibuniya, Mosni, and Bikul but also enabled residents to stay connected and maintain their daily activities without disruption.

"I purchased a solar panel and battery for Tk 20,000. During natural disasters, solar power helps us light our homes, recharge our mobile phones, torches, and even power banks. These devices are crucial for communication and safety in such critical times," said Mehedi Hasan Khan from Afra.

Echoing him, Bappi Debnath from Sreerampur noted that the use of solar power in these villages is not only a response to emergency situations but also a practical solution to daily challenges.

"Load-shedding is a common issue faced by rural people in summer. During power outages, the scorching heat is unbearable. Solar panels generate electricity harnessing energy from the sun, allowing us to run fans and lights during power cuts. At night, the charged batteries provide us with the necessary power to keep our homes lit and comfortable," he said.

Embracing the use of solar power has transformed the lives of many in Kachua upazila towards enhanced sustainability.

Ashim Chakrabortty from Sangdia said, "I received a solar panel from the government and later bought another for Tk 16,000. Solar power has revolutionised our lives. It's a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution to ensure that we are never left in the dark. The investment is worth every penny, given the long-term benefits."

Contacted, Rakhi Banerjee, upazila nirbahi officer of Kachua upazila, said, "At times of natural calamities, such as cyclones and storms, when conventional power grids are often the first to be affected, solar power systems remain largely unaffected, providing a steady source of energy."

The solar street lights in rural areas have also been incredibly useful, she added.

The UNO, however, expressed the need for renewed government support to distribute more solar power units in the coastal areas.