Coastal bird survey begins

The monitoring of migratory birds started in Bhola yesterday morning.

A team from International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Bangladesh Bird Club will survey coastal mudflats of mostly Sundarbans and surrounding islands for seven days.

This activity is implemented under the project "Updating Biodiversity data of SoNG MPA for Knowledge-based decision making", implemented by IUCN Bangladesh.

The survey is also supported by GIZ in collaboration with Bangladesh Forest Department.