Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Coastal bird survey begins

Our Correspondent, Barishal
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

The monitoring of migratory birds started in Bhola yesterday morning.

A team from  International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Bangladesh Bird Club will survey coastal mudflats of  mostly Sundarbans and surrounding islands for seven days.

 This activity is implemented under the project "Updating Biodiversity data of SoNG MPA for Knowledge-based decision making", implemented by IUCN Bangladesh.

The survey is also supported by GIZ in collaboration with Bangladesh Forest Department.

