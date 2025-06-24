Coast Guard to receive drones from Australia

Both countries to strengthen civil-maritime security cooperation

The Australian government will provide technical assistance -- including aerial drones as gifts -- to the Bangladesh Coast Guard as part of ongoing civil-maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

As part of this collaboration, both sides will also exchange operational information to strengthen efforts against transnational crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal fishing.

A delegation led by Rear Admiral Brett Sonter, Commander of the Maritime Border Command and Joint Agency Task Force (Operation Sovereign Borders), visited the Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters in Agargaon yesterday. Officials from the Australian High Commission in Dhaka also joined the visit.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting, Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Ziaul Haque said they have been receiving active support from the Australian border force in training and capacity building.

The Coast Guard also received several operational items from Australia, including helmets, boarding vests, self-inflatable life jackets, knee and elbow pads, and tactical gloves.

"They will also support us with modern technologies. We expect to receive drones soon to enhance maritime surveillance," said the DG.

Rear Admiral Ziaul emphasised the importance of boosting regional maritime awareness, joint training, intelligence sharing, and strategic coordination to combat maritime threats.

He said Australian support has already enhanced the Coast Guard's operational capacity.

Rear Admiral Brett Sonter noted that a memorandum titled "Civil Maritime Security and Maritime Safety" was signed in 2024 to support cooperation on maritime threats.

"As part of that agreement, we are working together to counter illegal fishing, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and people smuggling. We have already conducted multiple training sessions," he said.

"We want to take this relationship to the next level. As Indian Ocean neighbours, it's crucial to address shared challenges," he added.

NO SECURITY THREAT IN ST MARTIN'S

There is no security threat on St Martin's Island, said the Coast Guard chief.

"Everything is normal in St Martin's. Just as we live peacefully in Dhaka, people in St Martin's are also living peacefully," he told reporters.

He said members of the Coast Guard, Navy, police, and other law enforcement agencies are always stationed on the island, so there is no cause for concern.

On the issue of push-in incidents from India, he confirmed one such case on the eastern side of the maritime boundary, but added that due to strong vigilance, no further incidents have occurred.

Regarding the Myanmar maritime border, he said the Coast Guard maintains a working understanding with rebel groups to ensure security.

Commenting on recent incidents involving Bangladeshi fishermen, he said those captured by the Arakan Army had crossed into foreign waters. "There has been no incident of rebel groups entering our waters to abduct fishermen," he added.