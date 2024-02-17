Coal production resumes after 48 days

Coal production from the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited (BCMCL) began on Thursday night after 48 days of suspension for shifting the machinery from one phase to another.

The BCMCL authorities had suspended the production on December 29 last year.

Later, the machinery required for coal productions were installed and the production was resumed, according to officials.

Md Saiful Islam Sarkar, the managing director of BCMCL, confirmed it to The Daily Star over the phone saying that the production resumed on Thursday night.

According to the BCMCL officials, the production started at the end of August last year and they produced 2.20 lakh tonnes of coal till December 29 last year, which was around 24 percent higher than their target, said officials.