Coaching centre raid: Army seizes arms, ammo, detains 3 men

The Bangladesh Army detained three individuals and recovered arms, ammunition, explosive-making materials, and communication equipment during a special operation in Rajshahi city early yesterday.

The operation was carried out at a coaching centre called "Doctor English" in the Dorikhorbona area around 1:30am, following a month-long intelligence surveillance, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a press release yesterday.

During the raid, the army seized two foreign revolvers with ammunition, one air gun, six locally made weapons, a military-grade binocular and optical scope, a foreign-made dagger, advanced walkie-talkie sets, GPS devices, a taser gun, local and foreign cartridges, a large number of unused SIM cards, explosive-making materials, several computer sets, cash, local and foreign liquor, and nitrogen cartridges "which could be used in explosions and will be neutralised by the bomb disposal unit," the ISPR statement said.

"Relevant intelligence agencies have already begun detailed investigations, and the operation is still ongoing," it added.

Meanwhile, the detainees were identified as Montaserul Alam Anindo, locally known as an English teacher and owner of the coaching centre, and two others, Md Robin and Md Faisal.

Anindo is the son of Shafiul Alam, alias Lattu, former vice-president of BNP's Rajshahi city unit, and owner of the building of the coaching centre, according to media reports.

He is also a cousin of former Rajshahi City mayor and Awami League leader AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, said a press release issued by 40 East Bengal, Rajshahi Sena Camp.

Anindo was earlier arrested as a suspect in the 2016 murder case of Rajshahi University English department teacher Rezaul Karim but was later acquitted, said media reports.