Coach detaches from moving train in Ctg

A coach of the Dhaka-bound Cox's Bazar Express detached from the moving train near Gomdondi Islamia Senior Madrasa in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:15pm on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line.

Nezam Uddin, station master of Janali Hat Station, confirmed that a single coach -- used by the train guard and for storing food supplies -- became separated from the rest of the train.

"The engine and remaining coaches proceeded to Chattogram safely," he added.

Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the detached coach, he said.

According to officials at the railway control room, another locomotive is being dispatched to recover the stranded coach.

Meanwhile, the Cox's Bazar Express remained stationed in Chattogram as of 4:45pm.

"A replacement food coach will be arranged, and the train will depart for Dhaka soon," said a railway official.