CNRS observes International Bio-Diversity Day

Centre for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS) observed the International Bio-Diversity Day on Wednesday in Datinakhali village in Shatkhira's Shyamnagar upazilla, in participation of Munda indigenous women.

The programme commenced by holding a rally which started from Datinakhali village and marched through the embankment area, followed by a discussion.

This year, the theme slogan "International Bio-Diversity Day' was 'Be part of the plan'.

The discussion was presided over by Pratima Rani Munda.

ShyamnagarUpazilla Project Implementation Officer Shahinul Islam joined the event as chief guest. CDO Executive Director Gazi Al Imran was present as a special guest.

Later, the occasion was successfully concluded by distributing awards to the winners of quiz, essay writing, and drawing competition participant school children and presenting an honorary crest to the mother of Sathi Munda, member of the U-17 National Women's Football team.