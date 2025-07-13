CNG drivers block Uttara–Mohakhali route

CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers blocked the road in front of the BRTA office in Banani since this morning, bringing traffic on the Uttara–Mohakhali route to a standstill.

However, outbound traffic from Mohakhali to Uttara has resumed on the opposite lane in the afternoon, according to Facebook posts by the Gulshan Traffic Division.

Traffic authorities have advised commuters entering Dhaka to use alternative routes. Vehicles heading towards Mohakhali or central parts of the capital from Uttara are being diverted via Kakoli–Gulshan-2–Gulshan-1–Amtoli or Gulshan-1–Police Plaza.

The elevated expressway remains open for outbound travel and is also accessible for movement from Uttara to Tejgaon or Hatirjheel.

Earlier in the day, the protest brought traffic to a standstill on both sides of the road . CNG drivers from outside Dhaka staged a sit-in on the main road on various demand.

To manage the situation and ensure public safety, additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Authorities are continuing to monitor the scene and have urged commuters to follow official traffic updates for further guidance.