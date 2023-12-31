CMP impose 13 restrictions for New Year's Eve

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) imposed 13 restrictions, including no "DJ party and alcohol bars" on New Year's Eve.

Police also restricted all kinds of gatherings at Patenga and Parki beaches in the port city, a media release sent from the CMP last night said.

The CMP is committed to upholding the law and order situation on the the night of December 31, and they have taken adequate security measures, according to the press release.

Check-points have been set up at different spots alongside deployment of police personnel in churches, hotels, clubs and entertainment centres across the city.

In addition, patrolling by police has been strengthened. Special arrangements of traffic police and intelligence surveillance in plainclothes will remain in force.

According to the restrictions, no gathering or celebration can be held on roads, flyovers, rooftops and public places on December 31.

There can be no dancing, singing or any other cultural programmes to celebrate the New Year at open places.

No fireworks or paper lanterns are allowed. Tourists won't be allowed to stay on Patenga and Parki beach areas from 6:00pm tonight to 10:00am tomorrow.

All licensed bars and liquor shops will remain closed for 12 hours from 6:00pm tonight.

Hotel owners have been asked not to rent out space or rooms for "DJ party" and any kind of activity that disrupts public peace and discipline should be avoided.

The CMP also requested not to blow horns loudly and drive recklessly, and to inform the CMP control room or the National Emergency Service 999 immediately if needed.