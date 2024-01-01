CMP gets K-9 unit for the first time

For the first time, Chattogram Metropolitan Police has gotten a K-9 Unit, comprised of trained dogs, to fight against militancy, drug smuggling and explosives.

The K-9 unit was formally inaugurated by CMP Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy yesterday, under the Counter Terrorism Division of CMP at Mansurabad Police Lines.

The unit has nine trained dogs, imported from the Netherlands. Four are trained for narcotics, while five are specially trained for explosives, said CMP Officers. The dogs have been trained in Dhaka for the last year.

Eighteen policemen have been attached to the K-9 unit, which will be headed by an assistant commissioner of the CT Division.