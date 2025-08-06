CMM Court to facilitate virtual hearings for high-risk individuals

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka has designated a courtroom for virtual hearings in cases involving high-risk and high-profile individuals -- to address growing security concerns and reduce the strain on law enforcing agencies.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman issued a notification today confirming that Court-28 under the Chief Metropolitan Magistracy will now function as a digital courtroom, a court official confirmed.

The initiative aims to limit the need for physically transporting accused persons, including militants, terrorists, and suspects in political or corruption-related cases from prisons to court, which has frequently posed significant security risks.

"Numerous sensational and nationally important cases are currently pending in the courts of the Chief Metropolitan Magistracy," the notification said.

"In connection with these cases, a large number of accused persons are transported daily from Kashimpur High Security Jail and Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj using different vehicles," it said.

"Among these accused are militants, dangerous terrorists, and individuals charged with political crimes and corruption. Transporting such accused persons to and from the court often involves significant security risks," it said.

The notification added that widespread public anger against many of the accused often leads to crowds gathering on court premises to vent their outrage, creating additional security challenges and placing a significant burden on law-enforcing agencies.