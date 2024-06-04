CMCH to get specialised burn unit soon

A longstanding demand for a specialised and modern burn unit in Chattogram is finally being addressed. The National Economic Council approved a Tk 284.76 crore project on May 9 to construct a specialised burn and plastic surgery unit at Chattogram Medical College Hospital .

The project, funded jointly by the Bangladesh and China, with contributions of Tk 104.93 crore and Tk 179.83 crore respectively, is set to be completed by June 2026.

Rajib Palit, deputy director of CMCH, said the project will start soon.

On February 24, nine individuals sustained burn injuries following a gas cylinder explosion at the Rohingya camp in Noakhali's Bhashan Char. Among them, three-year-old Russell succumbed to his injuries due to the lack of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) facilities at the burn unit.

Such incidents are not uncommon in CMCH, so the project to upgrade the burn unit has been a welcome development.

Dr Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at CMCH, emphasised the inadequacy of the current 30-bed unit. "The existing facilities are insufficient to accommodate the patients," he said. "It is a crying need to make the CMCH burn unit well equipped with adequate facilities to treat burn patients from across Chattogram division."

The new 150-bed unit will include outpatient and indoor departments, an emergency department, 10 ICU beds, 20 HDU beds for male and female patients, and five HDU beds for children.

CMCH director Brig Gen Taslim Uddin said the feasibility study has been completed and the construction work is expected to begin in August.

A Chinese delegation is scheduled to visit for a meeting on June 8 to discuss the primary design of the building with the health minister, he said.