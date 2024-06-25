CMC, CRB see 5hr power cut over outstanding bills

The authorities of Power Development Board, Chattogram yesterday morning snapped the power connection of Chittagong Medical College and Central Railway Building, the headquarters of Eastern Railway, over outstanding bills.

The power supply to these two institutions remained disconnected for around five hours from 10:00am before it was resumed around 3:00pm.

According to CMC sources, PDB staffers snapped its power connection around 10:00am, adding that the power supply to the hospital, however, was not disconnected.

According to PDB officials, Eastern Railway and CMC have outstanding bills of Tk 1.58 crore and Tk 1.29 crore respectively.

There are two connections on CMC campus, one for the college and the other for the hospital. We disconnected the power connection of CMC's academic building as they did not pay bills for six months despite repeated notices, said Humayun Kabir, chief engineer of PDB, Chattogram.

"However, we did not disconnect the hospital's power supply for the sake of patients," he also said.

"The authorities of Eastern Railway and CMC in separate letters assured us to pay their outstanding bills as soon as possible, so we restored their power connections around 3:00pm," the PDB official added.

Contacted, CMCH director Brig Gen Taslim Uddin, said the hospital's power supply was not disconnected and so there was no problem with treatment of patients.

Asked about the outstanding bill, he said as their annual budget did not cover, they could not pay the bill on time. "We have written to the ministry for allocation to pay the outstanding bill," he added.

CMC Principal Dr Shahena Aktar could not be contacted over phone despite repeated attempts.