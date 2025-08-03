Clogged sewers add to waterlogging woes in Pirojpur

Residents of Pirojpur town are suffering immensely due to the lack of adequate drainage facilities. The problem becomes particularly acute during the rainy season, when even moderate rainfall leaves roads waterlogged and impassable.

Although there are some drains within the municipality, which spans around 30 square kilometres, they are not spacious enough and are poorly maintained, often becoming blocked, according to locals.

Jakir Hossain, a resident, said there is no way to move along the Choumuhuni to Balaka Club Road, as there is no drainage system in place and the road remains flooded after rainfall. "Even when the rain stops, the water does not recede immediately," he said.

The situation is similar in other areas including Ukilpara, Moddya Rasta, Sheikhpara, Post Office Road and Muslimpara.

"Though our municipality is around 150 years old, its facilities are in a dire state," said Syed Moin, another resident, adding that other civic amenities, including proper road communication, are also lacking.

Locals Mainul Ahsan Munna and Khalid Abu echoed the concerns.

Contacted, Dhruba Lal Datta, executive engineer of Pirojpur municipality, said there are around 150 kilometres of both concrete and earthen drains in the area. However, the municipality lacks sufficient income to construct more drains and roads. "We have to spend all our earnings on staff salaries," he said.

He said a proposal has been submitted to the Local Government Engineering Department seeking funds from the Local Government Covid-19 Response and Recovery Project. "If the proposal is approved, we will be able to carry out some development work in the municipality," he said.

"As Pirojpur municipality is in a very poor condition, it needs a special project for its development," he added, suggesting the government could provide support through the Urban Governance and Infrastructure Improvement Project.