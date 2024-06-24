Clinic manager, pathologist held

Seven people were sued over the death of a farmer due to "wrong treatment" at a private clinic in Sherpur's Sreebordi upazila on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased is Maidan Ali, 55, a resident of Mamdamari in the upazila.

Quoting the victim's family members, police said Maidan's family members took him to a Unique Diagnostic Center for operation after being persuaded by brokers.

Shahin Miah, a staffer at the Sreebordi Upazila Health Complex, also works in the private clinic as a part-time staffer.

"After Maidan was admitted to the clinic, Shahin pushed an injection into Maidan's body. After some time, Shahin's condition started deteriorating and he died," said Qayum Khan Siddiqui, officer-in-charge of Sreebordi Police Station, quoting the victim's wife Morsheda Begum.

The victim's son filed a case accusing seven people yesterday, said Jalal Uddin, sub-inspector of the police station. Police have arrested the clinic's manager Jewel Mia and pathologist Tamim Miah. Drives are underway to arrest others, said Jalal.

Contacted, Dr Md Rahat Chowdhury, Sreebordi upazila health and family planning officer, said Shahin is a fourth-class staffer at the government health complex, and he does not have the jurisdiction to push an injection.