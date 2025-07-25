Climate victims in Koyra: All affected, only 18% got support

Says OKUP study

Over 99 percent of households in coastal Koyra in Khulna have been affected by climate-related disasters in the past five years, yet only 18 percent have received any form of assistance, a study by Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP) has revealed.

The alarming gap in support underscores major shortcomings in Bangladesh's social protection mechanisms, particularly for disaster-prone communities.

OKUP Research Manager Urmi Jahan Tanni and Researcher Sheikh Mohiuddin Shahrujjaman jointly presented the findings yesterday at a dissemination event for the action research titled "Social Security Programmes in Sustainable Adaptation to Climate Change in Coastal Regions of Bangladesh: Scopes, Challenges and Opportunities," held at a hotel in the capital.

The research was conducted under the CARe Project — Rights-Based Model for Creating Sustainable Adaptation and Resilience of Climate-Induced Migrants in Bangladesh.

It was carried out in Koyra upazila, a climate-vulnerable region of Khulna, engaging over 3,200 participants through household surveys, focus group discussions, key informant interviews, and community profiling.

The study outlines a complex web of vulnerabilities. Around 79 percent of surveyed families live in kutcha houses, 70 percent use kutcha toilets, and 42 percent are in debt -- often due to repeated borrowing to repay previous loans.

Additionally, 76.6 percent of households reported that at least one member had migrated in recent times, driven largely by loss of livelihood and mounting debt burdens.

Despite high awareness of social safety net programmes such as the Old Age Allowance (91.8 percent) and Widow Allowance (83.7 percent), actual benefit receipt remains significantly low -- only 26.8 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

Persons with disabilities and displaced families face particularly severe barriers in accessing these benefits due to complex verification requirements and poor accessibility.

The research also identified several systemic challenges, including poor targeting, limited quotas, and overly complex application processes.

Corruption, lack of transparency in beneficiary selection, insufficient digital infrastructure, and frequent server downtimes further weaken the system's effectiveness. Moreover, existing social security programmes often fail to respond adequately to real-time climate shocks and disasters.

To address these issues, the study recommends implementing a Need-Based Adaptive Social Protection model that uses real-time disaster data and household profiling for more targeted support.

It also calls for anticipatory cash transfers based on early warning systems, expanded digital innovations such as mobile payments and SMS alerts, and greater focus on gender and disability inclusion.

Addressing the event as chief guest, KM Abdul Wadud, additional secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said one of the major challenges facing the country is poor budget utilisation, with less than 60 percent of allocated funds being spent annually.

He also highlighted flaws in beneficiary selection due to a lack of reliable data, such as verified income levels.

"We are working on this, but we need strong inter-ministerial collaboration to establish an effective, climate-responsive social protection framework," he added.

Mostafizur Rahman, national programme officer at the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, emphasised that climate change brings inherent uncertainty, and preparedness must be flexible and well-coordinated across organisations to ensure an adaptive social protection system.

OKUP Executive Director Omar Faruque Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech, while OKUP Chairperson Shakirul Islam, Friendship NGO's Kazi Amdadul Haque, and Abul Basar Md Amir Uddin, joint secretary at the Ministry of Finance, also spoke, among others.