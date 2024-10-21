Climate financing falling short

Experts concerned about debt trap

Climate finance in Bangladesh is falling short, with growing concerns that it may push the country into a debt trap, experts said at a programme yesterday.

"Bangladesh's climate-related debt has significantly increased. In 2009, the country had zero per capita climate debt, but by 2022 this figure soared to $79.61," said M Zakir Hossain Khan, founder and chief executive of Change Initiative.

He said Bangladesh's multilateral per capita climate debt ($2.04) is three times higher than the average for other Least Developed Countries (LDCs) ($0.85).

At a national dialogue organised by Change Initiative at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital, Zakir presented findings from a research study.

He highlighted that only 30.74 percent of international climate funds pledged to LDCs have been disbursed, leaving these countries with inadequate resources to address urgent adaptation and mitigation needs.

If we damage our environment, destroy the Dhaleshwari and Buriganga rivers, and then complain about why foreign countries aren't providing funds for climate issues, that would be a double standard. — Syeda Rizwana Hasan Environment Adviser

"There is a global imbalance in climate finance. More funds are being directed towards mitigation projects, often through loans, rather than adaptation efforts that are critical for vulnerable communities," he said.

Zakir called for increased international climate finance, with a focus on grant-based financing and the implementation of debt relief mechanisms for LDCs burdened by climate-related debt.

Addressing the event, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, urged the youth to focus on protecting their resources.

"In Bangladesh, we need to think about tackling climate change while protecting our ecosystems and environment," she said as chief guest. "The funds available for mainstream environmental issues are decreasing," she added.

Rizwana also stressed the importance of accountability, saying, "If we damage our environment, destroy the Dhaleshwari and Buriganga rivers, and then complain about why foreign countries aren't providing funds for climate issues, that would be a double standard."

