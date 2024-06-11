Climate crisis affects women, children more

Speakers tell discussion

Women and children are more affected by environmental disasters in Bangladesh, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They also said Dhaka's rapid and unplanned urbanisation has degraded the environment, causing pollution and excessive heat that severely threatens women's and children's health, resulting in a rise in pregnancy complications and infant mortality.

The event titled "Endangered Environment Fading Dhaka: Transition Thoughts" was organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at the capitals' Segunbagicha.

Dr Nabanita Islam, associate professor and head of architecture department at University of Asia Pacific, said climate change is one of the major environmental challenges at present. Women and girls are the direct and indirect victims of environmental disasters and climate change.

She emphasised on speedy implementation of climate action plans, coordination between government policy makers and implementing agencies, ensuring women's participation in climate action plans, removing air polluting transport, stopping indiscriminate tree felling and waste management of brick kilns and factories.

Dr Fauzia Moslem, president of Mahila Parishad, said Dhaka's environment is in a very fragile state, creating adverse effects on the health of women and children. In this situation, steps must be taken to deal with the environmental disaster of Dhaka. Advocate Masuda Rehana Begum, joint general secretary of Mahila Parishad, also spoke.