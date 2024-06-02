Climate crimes by energy giants: Bangladesh must act now

A landmark criminal case has been filed against the CEO and directors of TotalEnergies -- a French oil company -- alleging that its continued fossil fuel exploitation has contributed to the deaths of numerous victims through climate-fuelled extreme weather disasters.

This is believed to be the first such criminal case filed against the individuals running a major oil company. The case was filed in Paris by eight people of different nationalities affected by extreme weather and three NGOs.

The plaintiffs are from countries like Pakistan, Zimbabwe, the Philippines, Australia, France, Belgium and Greece.

The case aims to establish the alleged criminal liability of TotalEnergies' directors and its major shareholders for "deliberately endangering the lives of others, involuntary manslaughter, neglecting to address a disaster, and damaging biodiversity". If proven, such crimes are punishable by imprisonment and fines.

So far, TotalEnergies has around eight climate-related cases filed against them, most of which remain active.

The plaintiffs have also urged others, from across the world, who have been affected by extreme weather disasters, to come forward and join their fight.

This case is particularly important for countries like Bangladesh, which are some of the worst sufferers of climate change-related disasters.

The latest climate science research showcases the direct link between fossil fuel usage and extreme weather disasters plaguing the world.

A recent report from World Weather Attribution suggests that the heat waves that swept over Bangladesh in April can be attributed to climate change fueled by energy giants like TotalEnergies. This heat wave alone resulted in at least 15 deaths across the country by heatstroke.

"Greenhouse gas emissions have no boundaries, the impacts of climate change are now everywhere on the planet, and soon, no one will be safe. Vulnerabilities are very high in Bangladesh. With every passing year, the floods and heatwaves are more intense and probable. But these catastrophes are no longer natural, they are fossil fuel catastrophes. Polluters like TotalEnergies should be held responsible by the victims of climate change, from Bangladesh or anywhere in the world," said Hadrien Goux, Carbon Campaign Manager, BLOOM Foundation – one of the NGOs that filed the case against TotalEnergies.

A recent report from The Guardian states that 57 companies are linked with 80 percent of carbon emissions since 2016, though the bulk of that comes from their customers burning the fuels they sell, according to The Carbon Majors Research.

Having witnessed the devastating impacts of climate change-related disasters in Bangladesh as a journalist, it is evident that they have resulted in the loss of numerous lives, as well as the destruction of livelihoods and homes.

Add to that the economic impact that comes with millions of people being displaced. Yet, the countries and companies, mainly Western ones, responsible for carbon emissions remain unaccountable. Worse yet, Bangladesh is yet to receive its fair share of the loss and damage fund.

Climate change litigation against companies and governments is increasing, with many hundreds of cases having been filed around the world.

Notable successes include Shell being ordered by a Dutch court to almost halve its carbon emissions by 2030 and the UK high court judging the government's climate action plan to be unlawful.

If there is ever a time for Bangladesh to come to the forefront to claim its rights, it is now. We should be leading the charge, as one of the worst impacted countries of climate change, against those responsible. It is time for us to rise up and fight for the rights of our people and other countries like ours.