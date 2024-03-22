Climate change : PKSF calls for carbon accounting

The Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) recently hosted a consultation meeting titled "Carbon Accounting: A Collaborative Approach for Project Development and Climate Action in Bangladesh."

The event brought experts in carbon accounting, agriculture, and climate change to explore innovative market mechanisms for tackling climate challenges.

Nomita Halder, managing director of PKSF, emphasised the organisations unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable communities facing climate hardship.

"As the 7th most climate-vulnerable nation globally, adaptation assistance is not a grant, but a right owed to our people for the adversities they face," she said.

Fazle Rabbi Sadique Ahmed, deputy managing director at PKSF, provided a comprehensive presentation on carbon market mechanisms, focusing on the progress of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and its potential for Bangladesh.

AKM Nuruzzaman, general manager at PKSF's Environment and Climate Change Unit, presented the unit's ongoing climate change initiatives.