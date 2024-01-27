Climate change must be dealt with conviction

Says Inner Wheel President Trish Douglas

Climate change and violence against women must be dealt with conviction, International Inner Wheel president Trish Douglas told UNB News in an interview on Thursday.

Trish is visiting Dhaka to join a three-day programme marking the centennial celebration of the Inner Wheel Club, an international voluntary organisation. The club's District 328 launched the event.

Environmental pollution, especially plastic contamination, should be seriously handled worldwide to deal with the dangerous effects of climate change, she said.

While the top four carbon polluters in the world are China, the US, India, and the European Union, a country like Bangladesh has to bear its burden despite not being responsible for it, she added.

"If you look at the United Kingdom, plastic is polluting everything there. Our seas are choking, dolphins and fish are dying. If we don't stop now, we will really have a lot of problems," said Trish.

"Let's get back to glass bottles. Because we can reuse glass bottles, but plastic, we cannot," she said.

Trish urged every Inner Wheel Club across the world to start a campaign against climate change.

"In China, they have never seen rain like this in 135 years. The world is drowning because the monsoon is longer and more intense. The UK is having horrendous storms... Turkey is having a terrible heatwave; that's unbelievable! We are killing ourselves. We are killing the planet," she said.

"About violence against women, my stand is very strong. No way it should be allowed to continue," she asserted.

She also highlighted the issue of women's health and their safety and security in society.

The Inner Wheel was founded in 1924 by Margarette Golding in England.

Inner Wheel clubs worldwide focus on friendship, personal service, fostering international understanding, and engaging in various charitable and community service projects, contributing to social development and humanitarian causes.

District 328, the first Inner Wheel district in Bangladesh, was formed in 1985 and has 60 clubs in it.