Climate Change: Developed countries failing to deliver on commitments

Hasina tells visiting Australian minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed frustration over developed countries failure to fulfilling their commitments on issues relating to climate change.

The premier shared this sentiment with visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a meeting at her official residence Gano Bhaban yesterday, said PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam.

Hasina said that Bangladesh is vulnerable to climate change as it is often hit by cyclones and floods.

"We, however, did not sit idle…we have created our own Climate Trust Fund to save our people; we are trying from our side," Hasina told Wong.

Hasina told Wong that Bangladesh is a densely populated country. "So, we have to emphasise creating employment opportunities."

She said that the government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country to facilitate industries and create jobs.

"Australian entrepreneurs can invest in the economic zones and profit by availing the investment-friendly facilities."

The PM also said Bangladesh has been successful in the production of food grains in the last 15 years.

"We have been able to increase our production manyfold, but we have to increase our production more as our lands are decreasing with the growth of population."

In this regard, she sought Australian assistance in sharing its advanced agricultural technologies.

The prime minister added that currently some 90,000 people of Bangladesh origin were living in Australia and contributing to the country's economy.

She requested the Australian foreign minister take steps to allow more Bangladeshi students in their country.

Both leaders discussed various issues relating to the mutual interests of the two countries including agriculture, education, and trade.

The Australian minister emphasised further strengthening and deepening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Penny Wong arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a two-day official visit to strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh and find ways to boost cooperation for regional peace, prosperity and security.