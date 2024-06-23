Climate budget still not enough

Speakers tell event; propose 5pc pollution tax

The allocation for the environment ministry has decreased by 2.35 percent in the upcoming budget compared to last year, if inflation is accounted for, said experts at a programme yesterday.

Despite needing 5 percent of GDP for climate issues, only 0.706 percent has been allocated for climate action, down from last year, they added.

"Climate-related funding is declining despite an increase in heatwaves, floods, and cyclones," said M Zakir Hossain Khan, founder and chief executive of Change Initiative.

He pointed out that although the proposed budget for the environment ministry is Tk 52 crore higher than the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the allocation has effectively decreased due to inflation.

At a press conference organised by CHANGE Initiative in the capital yesterday, Zakir presented findings of a research.

He said while Bangladesh aims to achieve 4,114.2 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030, the proposed 2024-2025 budget allocates only Tk 100 crore, or 3.2 percent, for this goal.

Bangladesh faces a climate financing gap of $23.4 billion per year, which rises to around $40 billion per year when considering the economic impact of lost working days due to disasters.

"International funding is significantly insufficient to cover this shortfall," he added.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the operating budget of the environment ministry was 8.61 percent of the total budget. This has decreased to 6.78 percent in the upcoming proposed budget. Similarly, the allocation for climate issues has dropped from 8.61 percent to 6.78 percent during the same period.

Zakir suggested imposing a 5 percent pollution tax on plastic, brick kilns, buildings, polluting industries, and deforestation. This could generate additional revenue of Tk 2,900 crore, he estimated.