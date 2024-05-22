Clean energy means a sustainable future

Says Peter Haas

US Ambassador Peter Haas emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society to achieve a just energy transition in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum held at the EMK Center in Dhaka, Haas highlighted the importance of good policies to incentivise smart investments, cross-border electricity trade, privatisation of underperforming state-owned assets, adoption of new technologies, and phasing out the most damaging fossil fuel power generation facilities.

Haas noted that this transition would take years but could be expedited through collective effort and shared knowledge.

He stressed that empowering Bangladesh with clean energy today means securing a brighter, sustainable future for generations to come.

Haas highlighted the importance of harnessing solar, wind, hydro, and hydrogen energy and reiterated the US government's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's clean energy transition.

Haas also mentioned the need for effective decarbonisation, seamless integration of intermittent energy resources, development of cleaner fuels like green hydrogen, access to finance for clean energy technologies, and regional energy trading agreements.