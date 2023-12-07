'Classic Russian propaganda': US rubbishes claims of interference in Bangladesh

The US has termed Russia's statement that Washington interferes in Bangladesh's domestic political affairs as "classic Russian propaganda".

"Look, back in the Navy, we had a single two-syllable word to describe an allegation like that, which I will spare you from. This is just classic Russian propaganda," John Kirby, US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters in a media briefing in Washington yesterday.

"I'll just tell you that it's absolutely false, and the Russians know it's false."

Kirby said they want the same thing the Bangladeshi people want, and that is free and fair elections.

"And that's what the ambassador [Peter Haas] was -- and his team was [working], and will continue to work, with all sectors of Bangladeshi society, including civil society, engagement with opposition parties and individuals as well as the sitting government, to work hard to make sure that the democratic aspirations of the Bangladeshi people are respected. That's what we're doing," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, during a weekly briefing in Moscow on November 22, said Russia has spoken repeatedly about the attempts by the US and its allies to influence the internal political process in Bangladesh, ostensibly under the banner of ensuring "transparency and inclusiveness" in the upcoming parliamentary election.

She also said that information came to light regarding a meeting at the end of October between US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and a high-ranking representative of the local opposition.

"They reportedly discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests in the country during the meeting. In particular, the American ambassador promised his interlocutor to provide information support in the event that the authorities used force against participants in 'peaceful demonstrations'."