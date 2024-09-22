Classes resume in DU after over 3 months

After more than three months of closure, Dhaka University resumed its academic activities today.

Classes and exams began around 10:00am, with students from dormitories and off-campus locations returning to participate.

Photo: Prabir Das

By early morning, students had already gathered in various academic buildings, eager to attend their classes. Many were seen forming small groups with friends after class, bringing life back to the campus that had been quiet for so long.

Iconic spots like the University Arts Building, Social Science Faculty premises, Madhur Canteen, TSC, and other areas of the campus were once again filled with the presence of students, marking a vibrant return to normalcy.

Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel

Students expressed their excitement and relief at being able to return.

Ashikur Rahman Tanmoy, a student of Health Economics, told The Daily Star, "We have been waiting for this day. Waking up in the morning and going to class now. It feels different."

Sharif Uddin, a history student, reflected on the recent challenges.

Photo: Prabir Das

"As students, our main work is our studies. But we could not come to class for a long time. We were part of the movement for state reform. Now that we're back on campus, we feel very free, which wasn't the case before. The halls were once under the control of the ruling student body, but that's no longer the situation."

The then Awami League government had shut down all educational institutions on July 16 amid an eruption of violence centring the movement for reform to the quota system in public sector jobs

Public universities, however, have been inactive since July 1, when teachers began a work abstention demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension scheme in place of the Prottoy scheme.