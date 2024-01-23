Classes at Joypurhat schools to be closed for two more days

The suspension of classes at all primary and secondary level educational institutions in Joypurhat has been extended for two more days till tomorrow as cold wave continues in the district.

As per the decision announced by the district administration, academic activities of 156 high schools, 112 madrasas, 371 government primary schools of the district will remain suspended, Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Salehin Tanveer Ghazi said.

The deputy commissioner said as the temperature dropped to 8.1 degrees Celsius, classes of all primary and secondary schools of the district will remain closed on January 23 and 24.

If the temperature remains same, a fresh announcement will be made, he said.

Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of Naogaon Meteorological Office, said the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius at Joypurhat today at 9:00am. The temperature may drop further, he said.