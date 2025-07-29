Classes being held in makeshift sheds after school building abandoned

Even light rain brings classes to a halt, teachers say

The only concrete building of Paschim Sharikkhali Government Primary School in Kalikapur union of Patuakhali Sadar upazila has been declared abandoned due to its dilapidated condition. Plaster has fallen off the ceiling, exposing rusted rods and cracked beams, making the structure unsafe for students and teachers.

As a temporary solution, classes are now being held in two makeshift tin sheds built next to the old building. But students are struggling due to heat and monsoon rain.

Even light rain brings classes to a halt, teachers said.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain

During a visit on Monday, this correspondent found a "dangerous building" notice hanging on the front of the old single-storey schoolhouse. Cracks were visible on the walls, pillars, beams, and ceiling.

Established in 1973, the school's current building was constructed in FY 1993–94 at a cost of Tk 4.2 lakh. Since then, no renovation work has been carried out.

On May 21 this year, Patuakhali Sadar Upazila Primary Education Officer Fatema Begum visited the school and directed the authorities to put up a warning notice and instructed the headteacher not to allow any student or teacher to enter the structure.

Currently, two tin-shed rooms accommodate classes from grade one to five. "It becomes hard to study during rainfall," said Aminul Islam, a class four student. "Rainwater blows inside with the wind and soaks our books and clothes."

Ishrat Jahan Koli, a guardian, said, "My daughter is in pre-primary. Children need neat and well-arranged classrooms to feel interested in learning. The current open tin sheds are not suitable for proper education."

Headteacher Mahmubaun Nesa said the school currently has 153 students and six teachers. "We had installed six electric fans to reduce the heat, but those were stolen. During the rainy season, the sound and splatter of rain on the tin roof often disrupt classes. We've already submitted a proposal for a new building to the upazila education office," she said.

District Primary Education Officer Molla Bakhtiar Rahman said, "We are aware of the situation. Classes are being conducted in tin sheds as the building has been declared abandoned. We've already sent a report to the higher authorities, and we hope to receive allocation for a new building soon."