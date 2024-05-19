Class-3 govt employees demand new pay scale

The class-3 government employees yesterday demanded the immediate announcement of 9th National Pay Scale.

They also demanded a 30 percent increase in interim special allowance before the new pay scale.

Leaders of Bangladesh Class-III Govt Employees' Association yesterday made the demands at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital.

"Since the last national pay scale in 2015, the prices of daily necessities and utilities as well as medical expenses all have been increasing abnormally over the last ten years," said Md Saljar Rahman, secretary general of the association.

"In this situation, there is no alternative to announcing the new pay scale immediately," he also said, urging for a 30 percent increase to interim period allowance.

The association also placed other demands including permanent rationing system.

Their other demands are unilateral recruitment policy for all posts, and raising retirement age for government employees to 65 years.

Th association's leaders will submit a memorandum addressed to the prime minister in this regard on May 21, distribute leaflets at government offices on May 26-30, and form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club on June 1 to press home their demands, said its president Md Lutfor Rahman.