Clashes spill over into BSMMU

24 vehicles torched

Plumes of smoke billowing from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as unidentified youths set fire to several vehicles parked inside the compound yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

At least 24 vehicles parked inside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the capital's Shahbagh were set on fire and several others vandalised during chase and counter-chase between ruling party activists and protesters yesterday.

According to witnesses, the protesters gathered at Shahbagh intersection while a group of leaders and activists of the Awami League and its front bodies took position in front of Birdem Hospital.

Around 10:45am, the ruling party activists tried to chase the protesters away from the area.

When the agitators retaliated, the AL men entered the BSMMU through gate-1 for shelter.

They hurled brick chunks from inside and from the roof, and the protesters too threw brick chunks back at them, witnesses said, adding that around 11:30am, some unidentified people got inside the hospital through the main entrance, and set at least two dozen vehicles on fire and damaged several others.

Around 11:50am, this correspondent found at least 10 cars and 14 motorcycles set ablaze. Two ambulances, eight cars belonging to doctors, and one microbus were vandalised.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The office of the hospital's basic medical science building and various office equipment and valuables were also damaged.

Requesting anonymity, a driver of a hospital vehicle said, "A group of people carrying sticks and rods torched and vandalised the cars outside.

"During the clash, one of the groups was about to vandalise around 40 vehicles parked underground. They left at the drivers' request. We're too scared to leave the hospital," he told this correspondent around 5:30pm.

The mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the hospital was smeared with black spray paint and its nameplate was removed.

The whole incident caused panic among the patients, attendants, doctors and staffers.

Speaking to The Daily Star, a patient's relative Rumina Islam said, "I went outside the hospital to get some food. Around five to six people charged at me to attack and I ran back inside… I've never been in a more frightening situation in my life."

Didar Hossain, a patient, said, "I've been in the hospital for treatment. I saw from my room that around 30 people were attacking different parts of the building. We all [patients] locked our rooms from fear."