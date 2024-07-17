Clashes erupt at RU, shotgun pellets fired at protesters

After Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, clashes erupted at Rajshahi University this evening.

Witnesses said police started firing shotgun pellets and teargas shells at the quota protesters around 7:10pm when students started gathering at different places at RU, reports our RU correspondent.

Earlier around 6:30pm, police took position near the university's Kajla Gate. Around half an hour later, law enforcers entered through the main gate and fired shotguns and teargas to disperse the agitating protesters.

Photo: Star

At 2:45pm, students confined the vice-chancellor and other university officials to the administrative building when they went there to announce suspension of academic activities.

VC Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar announced a suspension of student politics at the university until the situation normalises but he refused to meet students' demand to withdraw the hall vacancy notice.

As a result, hundreds of students besieged the administrative building and continued their demonstration.