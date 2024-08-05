Clashes in Capital: At least nine bodies brought to DMCH

Amid widespread violence in the capital, at least nine bodies were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday.

Among them, four of the deceased have been identified. Four bodies couldn't be identified as their information was not registered in the system, and one body was taken away without autopsy.

There was a rush of injured people at DMCH between 4:30pm and 6:30pm. Most of the 234 people who were treated at the hospital had bullet injuries. Of them, 53 were admitted to the hospital.

According to our correspondent, Abdullah Siddique, a 3rd year BBA student from Habibullah Bahar Univerisity was brought dead to DMCH with a bullet wound in his chest. He was shot during a clash in Jigatola.

They said the body of Ramijuddin Rouf, who was also shot in the head, was brought to the hospital around 6:30pm but was taken away without autopsy. Rouf was a 2nd-year-student from Daffodil University.

He was injured in a clash in the Karwanbazar area and died before reaching the hospital, they said, adding that a bullet pierced through his eye.

Tahedul Islam, 22, a junior office assistant in a consultancy firm in Mirpur DOHS, was brought dead to the hospital from the Farmgate overbridge area where a clash broke out between protesters and revolver-carrying men in civil clothes and police.

Of the four more unidentified bodies, two were snatched away from the hospital by the protesters. They took the bodies to Central Shaheed Minar in a procession chanting anti-government slogans. The bodies belonged to 14 to 20-year-olds, said DMCH sources.

In Uttara's Azampur, around 11:30am, Awami League men took position in the area. As a clash ensued, a protester was allegedly shot dead there. His body is currently at DMCH as one of those unidentified.

Another youth named Rezaur Rahman, 23, was brought dead at Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, from Gulistan around noon, said Abdul Ahad, Ansar commander of the hospital.