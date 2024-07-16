Clash at Science Lab: Another youth dies in Dhaka

One more youth, who was found lying in a pool of blood near City College, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this evening.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed the development.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The police officer said students took the injured youth to the nearby Popular Hospital first. There he was patched up for a head wound.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 7:00pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, the body of another youth was recovered near Dhaka College amid sporadic clashes between Chhatra League and quota reform protesters near the Science Lab area.