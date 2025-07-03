Clash at patiya: NCP, SAD block Ctg-Cox’s Bazar highway for 8hrs

Patiya OC withdrawn

Members of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Students Against Discrimination (SAD) yesterday withdrew their eight-hour blockade on the Cox's Bazar–Chattogram highway following police assurance that the officer-in-charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station would be withdrawn.

The protest was sparked by a clash at the station the night before, which left at least 10 people injured, including four cops. Protesters alleged that police assaulted their activists after they brought in a now-banned Chhatra League leader of Rangamati and demanded he be arrested.

Demonstrators also blocked Zakir Hossain Road in front of the DIG's office in the port city's Khulshi area later yesterday evening. They withdrew from both spots after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahsan Habib Palash assured them that OC Abu Jayed Nazmun Nur would be withdrawn.

Later last night, the OC was withdrawn from the police station and attached to the Range DIG office.

DIG Ahsan said a three-member committee had been formed to investigate the incident.

"Action will be taken against those found responsible, based on the probe committee's findings," said Sanjoy Sarkar, additional DIG of Chattogram Range.

The blockades caused severe traffic congestion, stranding hundreds of vehicles. Many passengers were seen walking with their belongings. Protesters burned tyres but allowed ambulances and examination candidates to pass.

The protest began around noon at the Bypass intersection near Patiya Police Station, with demonstrators also demanding action against the Chattogram district superintendent of police and the additional SP of Patiya Circle for allegedly defending the OC.

Around 4:00pm, another group blocked Zakir Hossain Road outside the Khulshi Police Station near the DIG's office.

Emon Mohammad, organiser of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, the NCP's student wing, said the blockades have been withdrawn till 10:00am today.

"If our demands are not met, we'll take to the streets again," he added.

Contacted by The Daily Star, OC Zayed Nur said, "They came in a procession and beat the BCL member inside the station. Police took him into custody. They raised slogans against the police and later got locked in a scuffle. Then, we had to drive them out."

He added that police filed a general diary over the incident.