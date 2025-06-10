Clash over tissue paper at roadside eatery leaves 15 injured in Brahmanbaria

A clash between two groups of villagers over a trivial dispute at a roadside restaurant left at least 15 people injured in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria last night.

The altercation broke out around 8:00pm at Pathanpara Mor near the Sarail-Nasirnagar-Lakhai regional road, halting traffic for nearly two hours, according to police and witnesses.

Locals said the row began when Rabbi, a youth from Kuttapara village, asked for a tissue after dining at a restaurant called Arabian Fuchka House.

When staff told him they had run out, an argument followed.

Restaurant owner Mujibur Rahman stepped in to mediate but soon got into a scuffle with Rabbi.

The situation quickly intensified, drawing supporters from Kuttapara and neighbouring Pathanpara villages.

Both groups clashed violently in the dark using torchlights, stones, and makeshift weapons.

The fighting, which lasted about two hours, triggered panic in the area and disrupted vehicular movement on the Sarail-Nasirnagar-Lakhai road until 10pm.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Sarail Police Station OC Rafiqul Hasan said, "We acted swiftly to control the situation. No formal complaint has been filed yet, and no arrests have been made."