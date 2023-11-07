Clash with locals in Ashulia: DIU suspends academic activities till Nov 16

Authorities of Daffodil International University in Dhaka's Ashulia yesterday announced suspension of all academic activities till November 16.

They came up with the announcement considering students' safety after several DIU students clashed with locals on Sunday, said Ejaj Ur Rahman, assistant professor of the Business Administration department.

A group of outsiders attacked a campus building and broke some windows with bricks on Sunday evening. They later attacked some students and left five injured when they were demonstrating on the campus demanding justice for a fellow student who died after being assaulted by locals earlier. The agitated students then vandalised some shops at a nearby market, Ejaj Ur Rahman said.

Over this incident and considering the security of students, DIU authorities decided to suspend all academic activities till November 16, he also said, adding that students have been asked to vacate the dormitory as it will also remain closed.

"No case has been lodged in connection with the attack yet. We are discussing the matter," he added.

Claiming that they did not attack the students, Shahariar Sumon, president of Chandgaon Traders and Owners Association, alleged that DIU students vandalised at least 70 shops and torched four at the market.

Selim Mondol, chairman of Birulia union parishad, also denied involvement of any locals in the attack on students.

SM Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said students vandalised and torched some shops in Chandgaon area and locked in a clash with some locals on Sunday.

"Now the situation is normal. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident," the OC added.

On October 27, Hasibul Islam Antar, a student of DIU's textile department, was assaulted by locals in Savar. He later died at a Mymensingh hospital on November 1.

On Sunday, the university authorities filed a case with Savar Model Police in this connection. Police later arrested the main accused, Rahat Sarkar, from Gazipur.