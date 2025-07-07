Clash in Habiganj leaves one dead, section 144 in Nabiganj upazila

One person was killed and over a hundred injured in a violent clash between two rival groups in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Faruk Mia, an ambulance driver from Purba Timirpur village, confirmed Nabiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman, who added that over a 100 individuals were injured.

According to Shoni Ahmed Chowdhury, general secretary of Nabiganj Press Club, the clash lasted over four hours from 2:00pm to 6:30pm. It broke out in various parts of Nabiganj town, including Madhya Bazar, Sherpur Road, and Hospital Road.

During the violence, more than 50 businesses, including a private hospital, were vandalised, while at least 10 shops were set ablaze, said the OC.

As the situation escalated, the local administration imposed Section 144 in the affected areas around 4:00pm through a directive signed by Nabiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin.

Later in the evening, police and army personnel conducted a joint operation and brought the situation under control.

"We are investigating the incident," said OC Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman.

"Efforts are underway to resolve the issue. The situation remains under close surveillance by law enforcement," he added.

UNO Md Ruhul Amin said, "Section 144 has been enforced to maintain law and order. Additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent further violence."