Clash erupts between police and quota reform activists near Karnaphuli bridge

A clash broke out between police and quota reform activists at Chaktai this morning, near the third Karnaphuli Shah Amanat Bridge, shortly after protesters staged a sit-in blocking vehicular movement between Chattogram city and Cox's Bazar.

Witnesses reported that protesters gathered at Chaktai, the northern end of the Karnaphuli Bridge, from the morning as part of their nationwide "complete shutdown" programme.

The activists sat on the road around 10:00am, obstructing vehicular movement and preventing passengers from boarding public transport.

Around 10:30am, police attempted to disperse the activists, leading to a clash between the two groups.

Following the altercation, police charged batons to disperse the protesters and fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and chased the protestors towards the Bakalia area.

Several activists were detained during the clash, according to local sources.

Passengers travelling to the city from southern districts faced significant disruptions, with vehicles stopping at Moijjartek, the southern entry of the bridge, reports our local correspondent.

Sagar Sen, a service holder travelling from Patiya upazila, reported that all vehicles halted at Moijjartek, forcing passengers to find alternative routes. He managed to cross the river by boat from Ghatkul point in Karnaphuli upazila to reach his office in the city around 11:30am.