Clash breaks out as BCL swoop on quota protesters outside DMCH

Chhatra League activists and quota protesters attacked and chased each other outside the Dhaka Medical College Hospital this evening, following BCL's attack on the protesting students this afternoon.

A pedestrian caught in the middle of the clash was injured and was seen being led away from the spot with his shirt bloodied.

When this report was filed around 5:40pm, the BCL men were patrolling outside the gate of the DMCH emergency department and chasing away students found near the DMCH area.

The protesters took up position inside Muhammad Shahidullah Hall. Both groups were hurling brick chunks at the other.

Panic was created at the DMCH emergency department when, around 5:25pm, a group of BCL men armed with sticks and iron rods swooped on the students around 5:25pm, reported our staff correspondent from the spot.

A chase and counter chase between the two groups ensued, with each throwing brick chunks at the other.

The BCL members tried to enter the emergency gate but later backtracked.