Clash at Bhatara between BCL men and students of private univs

A brief clash broke out between students of three private universities and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Dhaka's Bhatara area this noon, witnesses said.

The students blocked the Natun Bazar road following the clash.

No one suffered major injuries in the incident.

Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone, said there was no clash but both groups faced off.

"We removed BCL activists from the area and the students were demonstrating on the road," he told The Daily Star.

According to the witnesses, there was a chase and counter-chase incident between students of three universities -- Dhaka International University (DIU), United International University (UIU) and American International University, Bangladesh (AIUB) -- BCL men as the students marched forward to Natun Bazar Road around 11:45am.

They hurled bricks and stones at each other.

Students and witnesses said students of DIU and AIUB started gathering at the campuses in the morning while local BCL leaders and activists were stationed with sticks and rods at the nearby road leading to Natun Bazar.

Later, around 11:30am, when the number of students increased, they collectively left the campus with sticks and moved towards Natun Bazar. Then a chase and counter-chase took place, said Ashiqur Rahman, a student of UIU.