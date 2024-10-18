Clarification, our reply

Summit Communications has sent a clarification to our report titled "BTRC's curious U-turn on Summit Communications" published on September 3.

In the clarification, Summit Communications denies receiving any special favour from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission regarding the issuance of shares.

According to Clause 13 of Circular No.14.32.0000.007.56.002.17.2519 dated January 10, 2021, licensees must pay a fee of 5.5 percent of the selling price for share transfers or the sale of network equipment.

Our understanding is that this fee does not apply to the issuance of new shares. However, Summit Communications made the payment as soon as the demand was received, which was on August 15.

The issuance of the new shares was critical to the operations of the company, the clarification said.

Summit Communications is one of the three companies that received a submarine cable licence and is committed to deploying the submarine cable within the fastest possible timeline and lowest latency with an expected go-live date in Q1 2026.

Civil works are already underway on the 1,284-kilometre branch cable from Singapore to Cox's Bazar. The investment needed to establish this project is approximately $120 million.

Over the past five years, Bangladesh has faced economic challenges, including a shortage of dollars and a critical need for such funds.

The partnership with Global Energies and Sequoia Infratech was strategically developed to boost the company's paid-up capital and infuse foreign currency resources that local banks were unable to provide, the clarification said.

This collaboration is essential for completing the submarine cable project, which is of significant national importance and necessity.

Our Reply

Although Summit Communications applied to the BTRC for approval to issue new shares, the company was, in fact, selling most of the newly issued shares to two foreign entities, thereby transferring 70 percent of its ownership to them.

According to the BTRC documents, Summit Communications even submitted the sales agreements with these foreign companies to the BTRC.

The BTRC should have imposed a 5.5 percent fee on the selling price before approving the share transfer instead of giving the company special treatment.

However, following the change in government, the BTRC reversed its decision, requiring Summit Communications to pay the fees. We stand by our report.