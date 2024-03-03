Clamp down on illegal hoarding during Ramadan, PM tells DCs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked field-level administration to take stern action against illegal hoarders and ensure smooth supply of essentials to consumers during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

"During Ramadan, there are some businesses that always want to make extra profit by hoarding essentials and raising their prices. But we have to pay special attention to it. It is now one of our immediate duties," said Sheikh Hasina.

The premier made the directives while opening the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Conference-2024 at her office in the city.

Divisional Commissioners and deputy commissioners of districts joined the four-day conference, which will conclude on Wednesday.

"In the supply chain, problems are created or attempts are made to create artificial crisis of commodities. Some hoarders are there who let goods rot but don't supply the goods to the market. Tough legal action is needed in this regard," she said.

The PM asked the field administration to pay special attention so that the essential goods reach the people smoothly during the upcoming Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

She said though the inflation rate is still within 10 percent in Bangladesh, it is nonetheless a problem.

She directed the officials to intensify monitoring the market situation and ensure consumers are not subjected to harassment.

The subsequent programmes of the conference will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, featuring a total of 30 sessions.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain delivered the welcome speech.

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain, PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Dhaka divisional commissioner Sabirul Islam, Chattogram DC Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and Gaibandha DC Kazi Nahid Rasul spoke at the opening session.

This year, some 350 proposals have been put forth by the DCs and divisional commissioners for the DC Conference, a platform for top field-level administration officials.