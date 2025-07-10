CJ reaffirms judiciary’s commitment to rule of law, human rights

Expresses commitment in meeting with Canadian high commissioner

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has reiterated his commitment to upholding the rule of law in the aftermath of the July uprising, affirming that Bangladesh's judiciary remains dedicated to providing the highest level of protection for human rights.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call by Canadian High Commissioner Ajit Singh at his Supreme Court office this afternoon, according to a press statement issued by the apex court.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged greetings and discussed the longstanding bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Canada.

Justice Refaat also assured full cooperation from the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in enhancing the mutual relations between the judiciary of the two countries, the statement added.