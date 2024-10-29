CJ nominates Justice Zubayer as head of EC search committee

He also nominated Justice AKM Asaduzzaman as a committee member, SC sources say

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has nominated Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, as the head of the search committee to be formed for constituting a new Election Commission.

The chief justice also selected Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, a judge of the High Court Division of the SC, as a member of the search committee, which will be formed by the authorities concerned.

The names of Justice Zubayer and Justice Asaduzzaman were sent earlier to the Cabinet Division for this purpose, two officials at the SC registry told The Daily Star today, requesting anonymity.

They, however, could not provide further details.

Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, who obtained his honours and masters in law from Dhaka University and a second masters in international law from the UK, was as a judge of the Appellate Division from the HC Division on August 13.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the district court on March 3, 1985, and the High Court on May 17, 1987.

He was appointed additional judge of the HC Division on August 27, 2003, and as a judge of the same division on August 27, 2005.

Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, who obtained honours and masters in law from Rajshahi University, enrolled as an advocate of the district court on September 5, 1983.

He joined the HC Division on September 5, 1985, and the Appellate Division on October 25, 2001.

He was made an additional judge of the HC Division on August 27, 2003, and appointed judge of the same division on August 27, 2005, according to the SC website.