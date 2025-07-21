CJ nominates 2 judges for SC

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has nominated two judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as its chamber judges for quick hearing and disposal of urgent cases.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has nominated two judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as its chamber judges for quick hearing and disposal of urgent cases.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque has been assigned as chamber judge-1 and Justice Farah Mahbub as chamber judge-2, said a notification issued by Registrar Muhammad Hasanuzzaman yesterday.

Both the chamber judges started functions from yesterday.

This is for the first time, two chamber benches of the Appellate Division have been constituted to quickly settle the urgent matters, said SC spokesman Md Muajjem Hussain.