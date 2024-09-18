CJ issues 12 directives for SC officials

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today issued 12 directives for Supreme Court officials and employees to provide justice seekers and lawyers with better services and refrain from engaging in financial transactions or corrupt practices.

The directives include providing timely services, avoiding unnecessary delays, maintaining compassionate behaviour toward justice seekers, and completing daily tasks without backlog.

Officials were also instructed to conduct daily inspections of their respective branches and to take disciplinary actions in cases of irregularities or corruption.

Chief Justice Refaat made the instructions at a meeting with the assistant registrars and other high-ranking officials at the Supreme Court Conference Room, a SC press release said.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations of the Appellate and High Court divisions, including previously issued practice directions and circulars.

He also hoped that the Supreme Court would set an example of excellence for other institutions in delivering services to the public and legal professionals.

The Supreme Court currently has 19 branches in the Appellate Division and 38 in the High Court Division, staffed by a registrar general, three registrars, four additional registrars, one special officer, 12 deputy registrars, 20 assistant registrars, and a total of 2,500 employees across various courts and branches, according to the SC press release.