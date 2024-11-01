CJ convenes full court meeting for Monday

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has convened a full court meeting of the Supreme Court judges for next Monday to make decisions on some relevant issues.

A notification issued on October 30 stated that the meeting would be held at 3:30pm on that day in the SC Conference Room, with judges from the Appellate and High Court Divisions in attendance.

However, the notification did not specify the meeting agenda.

Supreme Court Special Officer Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star that the meeting might address the promotions of some lower court judges and the preparation of the Supreme Court's annual calendar for next year.