CJ to convene full court meeting on Nov 4

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will convene a full court meeting of the Supreme Court judges to take decisions on some regular issues on November 4.

A notification was issued to this effect yesterday saying that the full court meeting will be held at 3:30pm on Monday, November 4, in the Supreme Court's Conference Room where the judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC will attend.

The notification, however, did not mention the agenda of the full court meeting.

When contacted, SC's Special Officer Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star that decisions might be taken on the promotions of some lower court judges and on making an annual calendar of the SC for next year at the full court meeting.